Owner of dog who attacked woman in Quincy appeals police’s decision to euthanize

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a dog who viciously attacked a woman in Quincy earlier this month is appealing the police department’s decision to euthanize the Cane Corso.

Evan Bean made his appeal before a judge in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

Authorities ordered that the 2-year-old dog be euthanized following the Sept. 2 attack in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street, which left Sirimakorn Khantak with several puncture wounds in her arm and open wounds on her back.

Bean told 7NEWS that his dog is friendly but added that pictures of Khantak’s injuries looked pretty bad.

“We go out, dog parks, around kids, families. She’s very sociable. She’s friendly,” he said. “She has a lot of energy. She likes to run around and play and everything but I’ve seen the images today, one of the images I haven’t seen, and that one, I can’t lie, that one looked pretty bad.”

The judge will review evidence, such as pictures and videos of the attack, before making a decision.

