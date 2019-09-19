QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a dog who viciously attacked a woman in Quincy earlier this month plans to appeal the police department’s decision to euthanize the Cane Corso.

Evan Bean will make his appeal before a judge in Quincy District Court on Oct. 2, according to Quincy police.

Authorities ordered that the 2-year-old dog be euthanized following the Sept. 2 attack in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street, which left Sirimakorn Khantak with several puncture wounds in her arm and open wounds on her back.

Bean has said that he understands why Khantak wanted his pet euthanized but added that he hopes that doesn’t happen.

“I don’t blame them for wanting her to be euthanized because they don’t know the dog like I do and that was their first time meeting and that happened, so I don’t blame them, but she’s not really like that,” Bean said.

The dog was removed from his home and taken to an animal shelter.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)