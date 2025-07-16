FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dennis Etzkorn, the owner of Gabriel House, arrived back at the scene of the fatal fire just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Etzkorn shut the gate that’s been placed around the facility and refused to answer reporter questions.

Reporters waited outside of Gabriel House for hours, trying to get a comment, so far, nothing.

Etzkorn owns the property where nine people died and dozens others, including firefighters, were injured when the assisted living facility went up in flames Sunday night.

7NEWS cameras were there and caught him speaking with Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan at the scene Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Coogan had some fiery remarks at a vigil saying Etzkorn wasn’t answering his phone calls.

Clearly, something changed after the mayor lashed out Tuesday night.

“He was much more amenable today, couple of problems that we have to work through but he was here today,” Coogan said.

7NEWS saw Etzkorn speaking with investigators at the facility Wednesday afternoon.

Building code inspection reports that were requested show Gabriel House was up to date when the fire ripped through it.

They also document renovations and work that’s been done there over the years since it was converted to assisted living in 1996.

