NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man who owns several Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after a hidden recording device was found in a Nashua store.

In the evening on Saturday, July 23, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau were called to the Tutti Frutti location inside the Pheasant Lane Mall after someone found a hidden recording device in the store’s bathroom.

Detectives later determined that the store’s owner, Chanphanou (Sab) Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, purposely hid the device in the bathroom. Detectives were granted a warrant for his arrest, and Nashua officers arrested Pou on Aug. 31. He’s facing charges of three counts of Violation of Privacy. He was released on a $500 bail and will be arraigned at the Nashua District Court on Oct. 3.

Pou owns several Tutti Frutti stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, so police are expanding the investigation to his other stores. The Nashua Police department is asking anyone with more information about the incident or other potential incidents at Tutti Frutti stores is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

