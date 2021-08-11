BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who operates residential sober homes in Massachusetts has been accused of sexually harassing a number of female tenants over the span of eight years.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against 49-year-old Lynn native Peter McCarthy — the registered agent and sole officer of Steps to Solutions, Inc., according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit alleges that McCarthy sexually harassed female residents of his sober homes from 2012 to 2019 by offering to reduce or forgive rent, granting extra house privileges, or waiving security deposits in exchange for engaging in sexual acts.

McCarthy is also accused of asking for sexually explicit photographs, indicating that he would reduce or waive rent in exchange for the images, in addition to threatening to retaliate or take adverse housing actions against residents who reported his conduct.

“It is disappointing that a landlord who is supposed to be helping vulnerable women beat drug addiction was allegedly sexually harassing them and offering to reduce their rent in exchange for sex,” Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in a statement. “Thankfully, the Fair Housing Act gives us effective tools to stop such despicable conduct and protect those who are being preyed upon. People who have experienced this kind of sexual harassment might be reluctant to report it, but we need to hear from them. Reporting sexual harassment is essential to stop and prevent sexual harassment.”

Anyone who has additional information on McCarthy’s alleged actions is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 617-748-3274.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)