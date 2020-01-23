Owner of missing Sutton pig located

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a missing pig spotted by police in Sutton has been returned to its rightful owner.

The pig, later identified as Miss Piggy, was returned to its owner Thursday afternoon, police said.

This hours after police posted on social media that the town’s animal control officer spotted the potbelly trotting about Lincoln Road, police said.

“We have found Miss Piggy’s owner! Commence the ironic pig humor now….,” the department said in a post to the Sutton Police Department Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)