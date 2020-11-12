WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — The fate of nearly two dozen “New England for Trump” stores is in question now that Joe Biden has been named president-elect.

Owner Keith Lambert says business has slowed a bit since last week’s election but people are still coming in.

“People just love him, so they desperately want to be a part of everything that he does and support him in every way,” Lambert explained. “He’s like a brand, and he’s good at creating brands, but he’s created a brand in and of himself which is great.”

Lambert opened his first “New England for Trump” store last year and has since opened 21 other locations in several states.

He predicts that if Biden moves into the White House in January, then Trump will run again in 2024.

“In four years from now, President Trump is going to be Joe Biden’s age, so I’m assuming he’s going to be running for president in 2024, so I’m optimistic, as long as people are excited about our president and want to support him, we will stay open,” Lambert said.

He is hoping to keep most of his locations open through Christmas or longer and says he is in the process of negotiating leases.

Out of those locations, he plans to keep at least five open all of next year.

Lambert was donating a percentage of sales to Trump’s reelection campaign but is moving it now to Trump’s election defense legal fund.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)