WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Worcester apartment building that partially collapsed earlier in July took dozens of tenants to court Monday, asking that the residents remove their items from the building.

“We all pay our bills. We make sure the kids are safe, and all of a sudden, we are homeless? And they are bringing us to court when we did nothing wrong,” said displaced resident Tatiana Porges.

More than 100 people had to evacuate their homes after the roof of their 32-unit Mill Street apartment building caved in on July 15th.

According to officials, heavy building materials placed on the roof caused the hole. No one was injured in the collapse.

Many of the residents are still displaced after having to evacuate

The landlord is demanding the tenants remove their stuff from the building so that they can begin repairs. Not much progress was made in court Monday, and many residents left court frustrated.

“I just want what they are able to retrieve, but let me decide,” said displaced resident Rachel Storey. “Those are my belongings. I lost my father’s ashes, my baby books.”

Residents are hoping for answers at the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

