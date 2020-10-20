Owner of ransacked video game trailer says it may be game over unless thieves are caught

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A break-in leaves a videogame trailer trashed and a business running out of options.

Mark Mulkerrin and his girlfriend own Rolling Video Games Of MA, and said they woke up to find the business ransacked Sunday

Thieves had picked the locks, rummaged through the electronics, and stole thousands of dollars worth of Playstations and X-Boxes.

Mulkerrin said that this could be game over for his business.

“We were devastated because we had an event that day and we weren’t even sure if we would even be able to do the event with how damaged the trailer was. So it was shock and devastation,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, the trailer has been parked for four months.

Now, that it is ready to get back on the road, the couple said they cannot afford to replace and repair all the damage.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people with COVID and we were just getting back on our feet. Doing some small, safe parties and then this happens, it’s just like out of left field,” he said.

Winthrop police are investigating but, Mulkerrin said the best way to beat criminals at their game it for someone to turn them in.

“If anybody knows anything about the stuff that has been stolen that could help us get back our property, that’s all we are really looking for,” he said.

