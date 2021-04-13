REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Revere spa accused of setting up the establishment as a front for human trafficking faced a judge Monday.

Geralda De Matos Garland, 57, of Revere was arraigned in Chelsea District Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering, and conspiracy, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Her bail was set at $50,000 cash with the conditions of release that she be monitored by GPS, surrender her passport, stay away from and have no contact with victims, and be prohibited from leaving the state, Healey said.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 11 in Chelsea District Court.

Authorities launched an investigation into Garland and developed evidence indicating that she ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through Crystal’s Day Spa, which she owned and set up as a front for human trafficking, according to the AG’s office.

Garland allegedly facilitated commercial sexual activity by recruiting victims and offering sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee.

She also posted online advertisements offering commercial sex, arranged commercial sex appointments with sex buyers, collected money from sex buyers, and profited from this commercial sexual activity, the AG’s office alleges.

Garland was arrested without incident in Revere on Friday.

