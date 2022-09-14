ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Rowley pet kennel that formerly housed a pack of goats that escaped onto Route 1 has been charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Rowley Police Department.

April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley, turned herself in to Rowley Police on Sept. 14 and was booked at the station.

As 7NEWS previously reported, on Aug. 27, officers responded to a report that four goats were walking on Route 1, and rounded them up using McDonald’s French fries with the help of Animal Control.

The goats had escaped unnoticed from the Hydrant Regency, and Animal Control returned them there, they noticed some “concerning issues” at the kennel. Rowley Police and Animal Control, as well as the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston, later conducted a joint investigation into the conditions there. The FBI assisted in the investigation.

The kennel has been closed since Aug. 29, and the animals housed there, including about 30 dogs, have been returned to their owners. The goats have been turned over to the MSPCA.

Bernhardt will be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)