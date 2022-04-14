SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a doggy daycare in Salisbury is facing three charges of animal cruelty.

Jennifer Ford, 34, who owns and operates Seacoast Canine in Salisbury and Byfield was ordered to be held without bail overnight Wednesday at arraigned in Newburyport District Court.

She was released on $5,000 cash bail Thursday and ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from business/business animals, not to work with or possess any animals other than those she presently owns, allow law enforcement, animal control and/or MSPCA on the property to enforce court order, not to abuse any animal, stay away from and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters.

No further details were released.

