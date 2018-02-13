Owner sought after neglected cat found with fur frozen to cardboard box

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island animal welfare group is looking for the owner of a cat that was found with its severely matted fur frozen to the inside of a cardboard box.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the cat was found Thursday near a trash bin outside a Warwick apartment building.

An animal hospital shaved more than 11 pounds of fur off the cat and is treating it for eye infections and other medical issues.

The RISPCA is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

