TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club on Thursday announced plans to sell the popular golf course and wedding venue after 25 years of business.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that after 25 wonderful years we have made the very difficult decision to sell the Tewksbury Country Club,” the club’s owners said in a Facebook post. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time.”

All events with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned, according to the club. Bookings beyond Jan. 1, 2023, will not be accepted.

“We have been blessed to have witnessed so many of your life celebrations and we appreciate the kindness and support you have given us over the years,” ownership added.

The owners did not specify who bought the property or what will become of it.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)