Owners of Faneuil Hall in default after failing to pay $2.1 million to the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant hardships for small businesses across Boston — especially those who rely heavily on tourism. Now, those challenges are coming the Faneuil Hall.

Officials in Boston said Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, the company that manages the popular landmark, has failed to pay more than $2.1 million dollars to the city.

In a letter, city officials said the company has also failed to provide proper support to merchants at Faneuil Hall by not forgiving rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the city is threatening to evict the company unless they pay back the money they owe within the next ten days.

Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden released a statement reading in part, “As the landowner of the historic property, we will continue to take all the actions within our power to support the small businesses that make Faneuil Hall Marketplace the successful and beloved destination that it is.”

