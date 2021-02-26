Owners of Mass. transport company facing charges stemming from probe of NH crash that left 7 motorcyclists dead

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two West Springfield men are facing federal charges after prosecutors looking into a 2019 crash involving one of its vehicles that left seven motorcyclists dead determined they had falsified driving logs, instructed others to do so, and made false statements to investigators.

Dunyadar Gasanov, a/k/a Damien Gasanov, 36, was indicted on one count of falsification of records, one count of conspiracy to falsify records, and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator. Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, was indicted on one count of falsification of records.

Dartanayan Gasanov was arrested Friday morning. Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

According to the indictment, the Gasanovs owned Westfield Transport, Inc., a for-hire interstate motor carrier that transported vehicles primarily in the northeastern United States. It is alleged that, from May 3, 2019 to June 23, 2019, they falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers.

It is further alleged that Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours in order to evade regulations.

The driver involved in the June 21, 2019 crash in Randolph, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, is slated to go on trial in March. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence.

The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

