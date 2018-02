TUSLA, OK (WHDH) — Dozens of dogs in Oklahoma are heading back to their homes.

Owners sent their pets to a woman to train them, but police said the dogs and other animals were staying in unsanitary conditions.

Officers arrested the woman last week.

In total, officials said about 100 animals were removed from the home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)