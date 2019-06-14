Owners sought: Wedding photo mystery sparks town-wide search in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Wilmington is on a mission to find the owner of a lost wedding photo.

Local police officers posted the photo on their Facebook page after it was found near the intersection of Main and Harnden Streets Friday.

The black and white photo depicts a man and woman exiting a church on their wedding day with guests in tow.

If anyone knows who the photo belongs to they are asked to call the Town Hall at 978-658-3311.

