Oxford gym owner defies Baker’s 4-phase reopening plan by opening facility to members

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gym owner in Oxford defied Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan by opening his facility to members and clients on Monday.

Dave Blondin, owner Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Norwood Court, posted a video on the gym’s Facebook page Sunday morning, saying that regardless of what Baker announced on Monday, he would be opening the gym doors at 7 a.m. that same day.

Baker’s four-phase plan states that gyms and fitness facilities cannot open until phase three, which will not begin for several more weeks.

Blondin also called on other gyms to defy this order and reopen.

“Whether you’re big, whether you’re small, whether you’re a studio, whatever you are, start opening your doors. We’re all in this together,” he said. “If Walmart that’s right down the street can sit there and have 356 cars in there, then we can workout.”

Blondin explained that he would be taking his own social distancing precautions by allowing members to workout in one-hour time slots with 25 people allowed upstairs of the facility and 25 downstairs.

“I hope to only have to do this for a short period of time, and things can just go back to normal, but we have to start somewhere,” he said.

Blondin added that members should not wear a mask while working out.

“I do not need people passing out because they can’t breathe,” he said.

“I know you’re all dying for things to get back to normal,” Blondin continued, “so let’s try to cooperate as much as we can and show Massachusetts what Prime and the fitness industry is all about.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)