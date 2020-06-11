Oxford gym owner slapped with $5,100 fines for defying governor’s order to appeal

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oxford gym owner is facing fines for reopening his business during the pandemic and now he is heading to court to appeal.

Dave Blondin, owner Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Norwood Court, was issued 18 violations for defying Governor Baker’s orders, according to town officials.

Blondin said he owes about $5,100 in fines but that he plans to appeal that in court on Friday.

He said he is prepared to go to jail if necessary but that he will not shut down his gym.

“We shouldn’t be shut down. I think everything can be open to an extent with restrictions but to shut down businesses is destroying the economy,” Blondin said. “This business is my everything, there’s nothing more important to me than this, whatever I have to do to protect it I will do.”

Blondin said that none of his members nor his staff contracted COVID-19.

