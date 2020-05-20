Oxford gym owner slapped with hefty fine for opening in defiance of governor’s order

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gym owner in Oxford who defied Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan by opening his facility to members and clients on Monday was handed a hefty fine Wednesday.

Dave Blondin, owner Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Norwood Court, was issued a $300 fine and threatened with more but still, he refused to close his doors.

Baker’s four-phase plan states that gyms and fitness facilities cannot open until phase three, which will not begin until at least June 29.

Blondin also called on other gyms to defy this order and reopen.

“It’s just time now, it’s just time,” Blondin told 7NEWS. “How is that, you know, you can go into people’s hair but you can’t work out, you can go to swimming pools but you can’t work out? You can do all these things but you can’t work out? It makes no sense.”

Blondin said he is taking his own social distancing precautions by allowing members to work out in one-hour time slots with 25 people allowed in the upstairs section of the facility and 25 people allowed downstairs.

“We have a leg room here [downstairs] and then everything else is upstairs,” Blondin said. “So as far as social distancing goes, there ya go.”

