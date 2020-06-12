Oxford gym owner to appeal $5,100 in fines for defying coronavirus restrictions

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oxford gym owner is facing fines for reopening his business during the pandemic and now he is heading to court to appeal.

Dave Blondin, owner Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Norwood Court, was issued 18 violations for defying the state’s stay-at-home advisory, according to town officials.

Blondin said he owes about $5,100 in fines but that he plans to appeal them in court on Friday, adding that he is prepared to go to jail if necessary but that he will not shut down his gym.

“We shouldn’t be shut down. I think everything can be open to an extent with restrictions but to shut down businesses is destroying the economy,” Blondin said. “This business is my everything, there’s nothing more important to me than this. Whatever I have to do to protect, it I will do.”

Blondin explained that he has been taking extra precautions to help curb the spread of the virus, including increased disinfecting, limiting capacity to 25 percent and offering gym members one-hour time slots to work out.

He said that none of his members nor his staff contracted COVID-19.

