Oxford man’s ‘Sunday routine’ leads to $4 million lottery win

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oxford man’s Sunday routine led to his winning a $4 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize.

Thomas Minarik spends his Sundays going grocery shopping, followed by the purchase of two Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Monopoly Jackpot” instant tickets. Thanks to his routine, he became the latest $4 million prize winner.

Minarik chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million.

As a result of his good fortune, he is contemplating retirement.

He also plans on using a portion of his winnings to assist his niece and nephew with their student loans.

Minarik purchased his winning ticket at Southside Convenience on Main Street in Oxford.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

