Oxford officials investigating after abandoned dog found suffering ‘criminal-level neglect’

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officials are investigating how a dog suffering from “criminal-level neglect” was left on the side of the road in Oxford, but the five-year-old terrier is bouncing back.

Ben was discovered on the side of the road in “severe discomfort,” according to Mike Defina of the Animal Rescue League, with overgrown nails, double ear infections and fur matted and caked with urine and feces.

Oxford Animal Control is investigating any leads to find out who abandoned the dog and asking for any information on Ben’s former owners.

“This was criminal-level neglect, and whoever had him would definitely face animal cruelty charges,” Defina said.

But thanks to the efforts of the Animal Rescue League, Ben is on the mend and will be ready for adoption soon.

“He’s gone through neglect abandonment, but his personality is sparkling. He’s a wonderful dog,” Defina said. “We’re excited for him to find a new home.”

