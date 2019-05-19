Oxford Police: Drunk driver arrested for driving on rim

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunken driving charges after police say he was caught driving erratically through Oxford.

Officers say they took the man into custody after he was allegedly seen driving through Oxford Center on his rim and sending sparks flying.

The man told police he thought he was in Northborough.

Police say the suspect failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody on a subsequent operating under the influence charge.

