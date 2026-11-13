OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Oxford police asked for help to find the person responsible for a cruel crime.

Authorities said five puppies were abandoned in three different parts of town on Saturday.

All five puppies are okay, but investigators said they were left vulnerable and exposed to dangerous conditions.

Officers are asking people in Oxford to check their doorbell cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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