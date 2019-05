OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Oxford police confirm they are responding to reports of a person shot outside the public library.

Officers say it is a very active scene in the area of 339 Main St.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)