Oxygen tank stolen from home of Woburn boy with undeveloped lungs

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 6-year-old Woburn boy who was born three months prematurely with undeveloped lungs was unable to go to summer camp on Monday because someone stole his portable oxygen tank.

Pauly Leonardo desperately needs the oxygen to attend camp so he can undergo speech therapy and physical therapy, which are both vital to his development, according to his parents.

Whoever stole Pauly’s tank also took his regulator, which is mounted on top of the tank. The theft forced Pauly’s parents to call for an emergency delivery of a new regulator so he could use a backup tank.

His father, Paul, hopes the thief will do the right thing and return the tank to their home.

“At first we were angry because someone had taken something that is so vital to him,” he said. “Whoever it is, I’m not interested in any repercussions. I haven’t filed a police report. We’re not intending to file a police report.”

The Woburn Police Department is not involved in the case.

