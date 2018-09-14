PA man arrested on drug, gun charges after Leominster traffic stop

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man is facing drug charges after state police say they found a loaded gun, pills and Suboxone strips in his car during a traffic stop in Leominster early Friday morning.

A trooper who stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on Route 495 south in Bolton for committing a series of motor vehicle violations arrested Daniel Cellucci, 33, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, determined he was operating an unregistered vehicle, state police said.

After placing him under arrest, state police say they found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm firearm, seven Suboxone strips, and 39 Percocet pills loosely contained in a sunglasses case.

Cellucci was expected to be arraigned in Clinton District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm without an FID card, improperly storing a firearm, two counts of possessing Class B substance, and possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

