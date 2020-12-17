PA state police investigating deadly pile-up involving dozens of vehicles

CLINTON COUNTY, Penn. (WHDH) — State police in Pennsylvania responded to a 66-vehicle pile-up on Wednesday that left at least one person dead and many others hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of multiple crashes on Interstate 80 westbound in Greene and Lamar Townships, Clinton COunty, determined 66 vehicles, including 55 commercials vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles, were involved in crashes over a one-mile span, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Numerous injured people were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

One driver was confirmed dead and another non-traffic death as a result of a medical issue not related to crash also occurred as a result of the pileup.

No additional information was immediately available.

