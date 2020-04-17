Pack of lions spotted napping on normally busy road during coronavirus lockdown

(WHDH) — Lions in some parts of the world are taking advantage of the quiet roads during the coronavirus lockdown.

Richard Sowry, a ranger on patrol at Kruger National Park in South Africa, recently photographed several lions snoozing in the middle of the road.

“Sowry was out on patrol on Wednesday when he snapped a pride sleeping on a road which would normally be busy with tourists,” the national park wrote in a Facebook post. “Here you can see them having a snooze on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”

The park closed in late March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

