Package containing 20 bags of suspected marijuana sent to popular Boston radio station

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department intercepted a large package containing 20 bags of suspected marijuana that was sent to a building which is home to several popular Boston radio stations on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to recover a package at HOT 96.9 on Morrissey Boulevard about 6:45 p.m. found a package containing 20 bags of “a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana,” according to Boston police.

The package and its contents were forwarded to the State Lab for analysis.

Station radio host Ramiro Torres shared a photo of the marijuana on Instagram, along with the caption, “In case you missed our story this morning, this is why everyone wants to work in our mailroom now.”

An employee at the station called police after discovering what was inside the package.

Authorities did not say who the package was postmarked to.

ALT 92.9 and WROR 105.7, both of which are Beasley Media Group stations, also broadcast from the building.

