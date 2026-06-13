Commuter rail trains packed with fired-up fans made their way from South Station to Foxboro on Saturday for the much-anticipated Haiti vs. Scotland match at Boston Stadium.

Many of those who took the approximately hour-long train ride ahead of the game said the journey was easy, exciting, and well-worth skipping the traffic.

When fans bought their tickets, they were allowed to choose from five boarding windows. Some arrived hours before the match started, others were set to arrive a little closer to kickoff.

Scotland fan Graham Wright said, “First time in Boston, first time on this train, first time at the stadium, so we will see. It’s been good so far. Everyone’s been gracious and looked after us.”

Once they made their way onboard, seating was first-come, first-served, no matter which team you’re cheering for.

Haiti fan Chris Sierra said, “I think they’ve done a good job with the planning. All the Scotsmen… they have been good, so it’s been fun.”

For each game in Foxboro, 14 trains will run to the stadium, departing every 15 minutes.

MBTA leaders say they expect about 20,000 fans to take the train.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said, “Definitely the most volume going from South Station directly to Foxboro. That’s the reason behind all of this planning.”

Only wallets and small clear bags were allowed on the train, something fans say isn’t a problem.

Wright said, “As long as we’ve got the jersey, that’s all we need.”

Transit officials say it’s $80 for a round-trip ticket. Trains will begin leaving Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the final whistle.

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