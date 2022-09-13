There is a mad dash to grab memorabilia as the world remembers the queen and stores in London are seeing a high demand in trinkets to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth with one beloved item, in particular, that is very popular: Paddington Bear.

Paddington Bear is one of the hottest souvenirs in shops across London whether he’s taken home or placed among the flowers and balloons in tribute to the queen. The relationship between the queen and Paddington Bear dates back to a mention in a book decades ago, but everyone seems to love a video of the two having a tea party in Buckingham Palace that was created to kick off the queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Many people said the sketch is a fitting tribute to Britain’s lovable fictional character and the queen’s sense of humor.

“Everyone really loved her sense of humor and her laughter so I think that’s a great way to remember her by,” said one person visiting a London gift shop.

The video also featured Paddington Bear and Queen Elizabeth tapping their spoons to the beat of the 1977 song “We Will Rock You,” by the rock band Queen, who was also one of the first artists to perform at the Platinum Jubilee.

