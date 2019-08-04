Paddle-boarder finds dead body in Lake Winnipesaukee

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a paddle-boarder came across the body of a man while cruising in Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday morning.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting a body in the water in Braun Bay in the town of Moultonborough, according to state police.

The man was located in a few feet of water, transported to shore, and pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or by email at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

