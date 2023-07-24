EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A paddleboarder whose body was found in a pond on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday has been identified as a 45-year-old Virginia man who was an employee of Former President Barack Obama, state police said.

State police spokesperson David Procopio said divers helped bring the body of Tafari Campbell to shore around 10 a.m.

The recovery came after another paddleboarder told officials they saw Campbell go under the water at Edgartown Great Pond but never reappear on Sunday evening.

Procopio said divers recovered Campbell’s body after Massachusetts Environmental Police spotted the body using a sonar device roughly 100 feet from shore in water that was roughly eight feet deep.

In an update, Procopio said Campbell was a resident of Dumfries, Virginia. He was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his death, according to Procopio.

Procopio said Barack and Michelle Obama were not present at their residence on Martha’s Vineyard at the time of this incident.

