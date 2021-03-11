Paddleboarder rushed to hospital after striking femoral artery in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A paddleboarder in Gloucester was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene near 10 Standwood Point around 4:30 p.m. found a 59-year-old man who struck his leg on a sharp object after falling from his paddleboard, according to a joint release issued by Fire Chief Eric Smith and Police Chief Edward Conley.

The object knicked his femoral artery and crews had to tourniquet his leg to keep him from losing too much blood.

He was brought to shore and airlifted to a Burlington hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

