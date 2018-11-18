Painting found in Romania studied as possibly stolen Picasso

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, the empty space where Henri Matisse' painting "La Liseuse en Blanc et Jaune" was hanging, right, is seen next to a painting by Maurice Denis, center, and Pierre Bonnard, left, at Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands. If Rotterdam's stunning heist of Picasso, Monet and Matisse paintings last month focused attention on the murky world of art theft, Ghent's gothic Saint Bavo cathedral has been at the center of a crime that has bedeviled the art world for decades. The Just Judges panel of the Van Eyck brothers multi-panel Gothic masterpiece hasn't been seen since 1934, when chief suspect Arsene Goedertier suffered a stroke at a political rally close to Ghent and died after murmuring possibe clues to the crime to a confidant. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors are investigating if a painting by Pablo Picasso that was snatched from a museum in the Netherlands six years ago has turned up in Romania.

Four Romanians were convicted in the 2012 heist of Picasso’s “Tete d’Arlequin” and six other valuable paintings from the Kunsthal gallery in Rotterdam.

One of them, Olga Dogaru, told investigators she burned the paintings in her stove to protect her son, the alleged leader of the thefts. She later retracted the statement.

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism said Sunday it was examining the circumstances of a painting that a fiction writer said she found under a tree based on an anonymous tip.

The work, purported to be the stolen Picasso, was given to the Dutch embassy in Romania on Saturday.

