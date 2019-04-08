Pair arrested in connection with armed robberies at Wareham businesses

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies that took place in Wareham last month, officials said.

Detectives investigating a report of a masked gunman who held up Pepin’s Liquors before fleeing with a lookout person and getaway driver on March 4 identified the alleged suspects as 30-year-old Krystopher Lopes-Rattigan and 38-year-old Eric Wroten, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Lopes-Rattigan is believed to be the suspect who actually committed the robbery and Wroten was the operator of the getaway car, officials said. The third suspect, who acted as the lookout, is said to have fatally overdosed the next day in another community.

Officials say detectives later uncovered evidence linking Lopes-Rattigan and Wroten to an armed robbery at the Wareham Country Market on March 15.

Wroten was later arrested at his home in Plymouth on March 26. Lopes-Rattigan was nabbed at an apartment in Boston on Friday.

Both men are facing charges including two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery while being masked.

Wroten is being held on $10,000 bail at the Plymouth House of Correction. Lopes-Rattigan was ordered held without bail pending a second court appearance.

