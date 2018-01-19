Pair charged in sale of fentanyl to undercover trooper in Woburn

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing charges after authorities say they took part in deal in which a large amount fentanyl was sold to an undercover state trooper at Woburn hotel.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Manuel Perez, 42, of Lynn, sold 800 grams of suspected fentanyl on Thursday in exchange for $56,000 in cash.

After the money was inspected and the drugs were exchanged, authorities say Perez was taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police.

Juan Santana-Almanzar, 52, of Worcester, was also arrested for his alleged connection to the transaction.

Police say Santana-Almanzar was spotted circling the parking lots in the vicinity of the hotel. Investigators subsequently stopped that vehicle and learned Santana-Almanzar was allegedly serving as a lookout.

Perez is charged with trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy. Santana-Almanzar is charged with conspiracy.

Authorities say preliminary field test of the drugs was positive for fentanyl. The amount seized is estimated to have a street value worth in excess of $100,000.

Both Perez and Santana-Almanzar were arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court. Perez was ordered held on $250,000 bail. Santana-Almanzar was ordered held on $7,500.

The incident is under investigation.

