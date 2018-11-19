Pair held on high bail after 18-year-old dragged by car, critically injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men arrested in connection with an incident in Dorchester late Friday night during which an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries while being dragged from a speeding car have both been ordered held on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Dejon W. Barnes, 18, of Dorchester, and Kenneth R. Ford, 23, of Roxbury, hid behind a door as they were arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges including unarmed robbery.

Troopers responding to a reported disturbance on Gallivan Boulevard found 18-year-old Kedoni Miller in the street, according to state police.

Miller, the father of a 1-year-old girl, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remained Monday afternoon with a critical brain injury.