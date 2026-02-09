BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of Berklee College of Music graduates are now Grammy winners, both winning the award for separate compositions last week.

Saxophonist Yainer Horta won the Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album and composer Charlie Rosen won for Best Arrangement Instrumental or a cappella.

Rosen, who graduated in 2012, won for his composition of “Super Mario Praise Break”, a big band arrangement of gaming and gospel music mixed into one.

Horta, who graduated in 2002, said music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

He and his band won their Grammy for the album “A Tribute to Benny Moore and Nat King Cole” .

Both men credited their years at Berklee with shaping their careers.

