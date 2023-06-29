SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An unsettling surprise for Carolyn Stanwood when she arrived at work on Boston Post Road in Sudbury early Wednesday morning.

“I came across one dog that was attached to the picnic table here and the other was loose, came running towards my car,” she said.

Stanwood called Sudbury police when she realized the two dogs had been left alone.

“It was so cold and so wet and raining and they were barking just constantly,” Stanwood said. “I just felt so terrible for them. Someone had left them here.”

The employees at Post Road Pediatrics gave the shivering dogs water before animal control officers arrived. Police said neither dog has a microchip.

Stanwood said there’s a dog rescue right next door to their business and wants to know why the owner didn’t just leave them there safely.

“Why would you do something like that? I’ve heard they’ve gotten baths and I’ve seen pictures of them and they look so much better and happy,” Stanwood said, “and they’re going to get to a new home .”

Sudbury police said the dogs are still in the care of animal control, and they will likely be put up for adoption.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

