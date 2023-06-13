BOSTON (WHDH) - Trouble for the MBTA has led to growing frustration among riders, and now a pair of friends are giving them a new way to report issues they see.

By handing out customized cards so people can voice their frustrations, Andrew Cohen and Sebastian Luu hope it can lead to constructive dialogue with the T.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of frustration out there against the T and there’s not a lot of ways to channel that,” Cohen told 7NEWS. “I used to ride the Red Line all the way from Braintree to Kendall/MIT but because that’s become so slow, I’ve switched to the Commuter Rail.”

The two friends met at an MBTA meeting where they both spoke out about the issues they see. Together, they have teamed up to pick various stations to pass out their pre-stamped postcards at their own expense to inspire other riders to speak up to.

Whether it’s slow wait times on the Red Line, doors that won’t close, runaway trains, derailments like the one that occurred on the Green Line Monday night, or broken escalators at stations, each comment card is color-coded to represent any issue you see on the line you ride.

The cards’ co-founders say they hope their commuter comment cards will ultimately help officials get the transportation authority back on track and that the cards are important now more than ever.

“Especially with the Sumner Tunnel planned to be closed down for maintenance,” Luu said.

“It’s like the Lorax – unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing’s going to get better,” Cohen explained.

The two said they plan on being outside of South Station on Wednesday and hope the MBTA is really reading and listening to what riders have to say.

“It is much harder and takes much more time to send a postcard or a letter than it is to send angry texts on Twitter, so I feel like it’s something that people will take a little bit more personally or realize the significance of how harsh the problems are,” Luu added.

An MBTA spokesperson told 7NEWS they value all feedback from riders and added that the MBTA wants everyone to know that they are committed to listening and delivering on positive changes.

