DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham rescued a pair of dogs that were left tied to a car parked at Legacy Place.

Video shows the two huskies lying underneath the vehicle to shelter from the hot sun.

Police said the owner had been inside a clothing store for at least 45 minutes by the time officers arrived on scene.

Authorities later confirmed the man was cited for this incident.

