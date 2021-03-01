Pair of potbelly pigs still awaiting forever home after 620 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of potbelly pigs are still awaiting their forever home after they were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Boston 620 days ago, officials said Monday.

The pigs, Turner and Hooch, are both two years of age, according to the ARL.

“Turner & Hooch have been awaiting their forever home for the past 620 days, but their hopes remain high,” the ARL wrote in a tweet.

The pigs are said to be shy but they are known to warm up when given treats.

Those who are interested in adopting the pigs can click here for more information.

