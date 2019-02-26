ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHDH) — A pair of suspected burglars led police officers on a dangerous chase through the streets of New Mexico on Monday morning.

A helicopter camera captured the moments as the pursuit ensued, showing a squad car bumping the suspect’s car, causing his bumper to come off.

The suspect kept speeding through a busy part of town, passing other drivers and going into oncoming traffic.

He then drives into a big construction project, comes up to two trucks and goes around them.

The suspect drives again into oncoming traffic, where he nicks one vehicle.

He begins to slow down, allowing an officer to conduct a pit maneuver that causes the suspect’s car to spin out.

The suspect then can be seen opening the car door, getting out and jumping over two fences.

Officers eventually close in on him and tackle him to the ground before taking him into custody.

A woman in the car was also arrested.

Police say the chase started after the two were caught stealing a number of items from a home.

