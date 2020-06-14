Pakistani and Indian doctors lead ‘White Coats For Black Lives’ rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two associations supporting Pakistani and Indian physicians in New England held a protest outside the Boston Public Library as part of the White Coats for Black Lives movement.

Doctors said they want to be part of the fight for racist justice and against police brutality.

“Racism exists and it’s going to continue to exist, but it’s how to educate yourself and connect with people around you and continue to fight for what you believe in,” said Hennah Malik.

