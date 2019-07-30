(WHDH) — Paleontologists in southwestern France recently uncovered a large dinosaur bone at an excavation site.

The six-foot-long bone is believed to be the femur of a sauropod — a herbivorous dinosaur with a long neck and tail.

Ronan Allain, a paleontologist at the National History Museum of Paris, said this was a major discovery because the bone was so well preserved.

