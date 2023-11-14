NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people crowded into North Andover High School on Monday to voice their opinions during a lively Select Board meeting where a proposal to fly the Palestinian flag above Town Common was ultimately approved.

The request to fly the flag on the Town Common flag pole was approved after about an hour of public comment, during which those gathered spoke both in favor of and against flying the flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s a big deal for us to see the Palestinian flag that many of us think represents the attempted genocide of the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Iden Irelander. “It basically represents Hamas, since they are the elected ruling party in Gaza.”

One supporter said, “It’s a flag that represents its people, it’s a flag that represents a nation, the heritage of the people, their traditions, their culture and it doesn’t represent a terrorist group.”

This application came after an Israeli flag had flown on the Common for about a month following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The flag will now be flown on the Common from Tuesday morning to Dec. 7.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)